SK Geocentric to set up joint venture for recycling in France. June. 17, 2022 07:46. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

SK Geocentric announced on Thursday that it signed off a business agreement with France-based Suez S.A. and Canadian business Loop Industries to establish a joint venture to recycle plastic in France. The three eco-friendly businesses agreed to cooperate to set up chemical recycling factories with an annual production capacity of 70,000-ton recycled plastic.



SK Geocentric will take charge of monitoring and counseling Europe-based factories, making it the first South Korean business to engage in jointly building plastic recycling production lines in Europe. “There will be an increasing demand for quality recycled raw materials,” said SK Geocentric. “We will get ready to meet such a rising demand by making effective use of recycled plastic production facilities in Europe.”



