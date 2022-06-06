Weekly Covid-19 fatalities decline to one 25th from Omicron wave peak. June. 06, 2022 07:41. easy@donga.com.

With the Covid-19 epidemic now waning, the number of fatalities has declined to one 25th of the level reached during the peak of the Omicron variant wave.



According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday, the number of people who died from Covid-19 during the most recent week (May 30 – June 5) amounted to ten. The number of deaths reached 2,516 in the week of March 20 – 26 when the number of fatalities reached all time high in Korea. As of 12 a.m. on Sunday, confirmed cases amounted to 9,835, falling below the 10,000 level again after doing so three days ago.



From Monday, telephone monitoring through which medical professionals remotely check the health condition of Covid-19 patients undergoing home treatment will decrease in volume. Previously, ‘groups for intensive management’ including people aged 60 and older and immunocompromised patients received monitoring calls twice daily, but they will receive the call just once from Monday. The number of patients receiving treatment at home amounted to 84,092 on Sunday, with 4,476 of them subject to intensive management.



The Central Disaster and Countermeasure Headquarters made the decision based on the judgment that the situation has improved enough to allow Covid-19 patients to visit the hospital in person to receive treatment. According to them, a total of 6,446 hospitals and clinics nationwide were designated as Covid-19 outpatient treatment centers as of Thursday last week. Over 4,100 medical institutions were also designated as facilities that can treat confirmed child patients in person. Patients who need in-person treatment while undergoing home treatment can make doctor’s appointment over the phone before visiting the medical institution.



However, since confirmed patients are still obliged to isolate themselves, the 24-hour medical counseling center will continue operation to allow patients receiving home treatment to contact and get medical consultations over the phone. The government will announce whether to annul confirmed patients’ obligation to isolate themselves or not on June 15.



