Four people killed in Oklahoma hospital shooting . June. 03, 2022 07:41. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Four people were killed in a shooting in the United States, which comes only eight days after the massacre at a Texas elementary school, that claimed 21 lives. According to the U.S. media, including The New York Times, a man carrying a rifle and a handgun opened fire at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing four people and wounding several others on Wednesday. The shooter allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot injury.



The Tulsa Police said that the suspect was estimated to be aged between 35 and 40 and declined to give details about his motive but added that he deliberately made a choice to come to the hospital. The identity of the victims was not yet informed, but most of their wounds were not life-threatening and there were people injured when fleeing the building during the rampage.



It is this year’s 233rd mass shooting in the United States in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive. CNN reported that “this means there have been more than one mass shooting a day this year.”



When asked for the response to Tulsa joining the list of the U.S. cities that have experienced mass shootings in a press conference, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican who is against stricter gun regulations, said that “right now, my thoughts are with the victims in here. If we want to have a policy discussion, that is something to be had in the future, but not tonight, not tonight.”



On Wednesday, a New York prosecutor charged an 18-year-old man who fatally shoot 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo on May 14, with 25 counts of murder, domestic terrorism, and other charges.



