Will Son transfer to another big league club?. May. 24, 2022 07:48. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Eyes are on if “Mr. Tottenham” Son Heung-min will be able to play for another European big club other than Tottenham next season.



Son is enjoying the best days of his career this season, winning the Premier League Golden Boot award this season with 23 goals. International news media and football experts predict that Son will be able to move to another European big club. Son signed a new four-year contract with Tottenham last year.



Since last year, there have been rumors that Son will transfer to another European big club, such as Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid. At the time, Juventus were said to have raised 90 million euros from the sales of two forwards. Local news media also reported that Real Madrid were eyeing up Son in a potential 70 million euro deal.



Some say Son has already lost his chance for a transfer. The Sky Sports reported that players tend to lose their touch as they get older and Son has lost his chance to move to a big European club that wins the league or advances to the Champions League as he is having his best days in Tottenham. It added that Son signed a new four-year contract with Tottenham last year, betting his future on the team, so there is little chance that Son will leave Tottenham.



