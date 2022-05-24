Quad summit meeting to be held in Tokyo today. May. 24, 2022 07:48. sanghun@donga.com.

The leaders of the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, will take the upcoming Tokyo summit meeting slated for Tuesday as an opportunity to launch a public-private consultation body to wean themselves off China for 5G technologies and bio sector, the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun reported Monday.



According to Yomiuri, the joint communique that the leaders of the four member states will sign includes a plan to build a consultation body for businesses and governments in regard with 5G and 6G mobile technology and the bio sector.



Given the global dominance of Huawei in 5G communications and infrastructure, the members of the Quad are expected to pool the public and private resources to sharpen their own competitive edge in 5G technology.



The four leaders will also sign a joint communique to strengthen cooperation in the development of biotechnology by utilizing quantum computing. Quad leaders will further launch common principles on supply chains that are open and respect human rights as conditions for procurement. This can help drive the countries with human rights issues out of supply chains including China, which is accused of violating the human rights of Uyghurs.



