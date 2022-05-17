BTS wins third Billboard Awards. May. 17, 2022 07:51. imi@donga.com.

Korean boy group BTS won the US Billboard Music Award for the third time, acquiring trophies for the sixth year. BTS won three titles as Top duo/group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song at the Billboard Music Awards, which was held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (local time). BTS was not able to attend the event due to the group’s preparation for a new album that comes out next month. Though the titles won were not as many as the fourth year win, BTS continued its win for the sixth year since winning Top Social Artist in 2017.



BTS won over Silk Sonic and rock band Glass Animals in Top Duo/Group title. They competed with Adele and Ed Sheeran for Top Song Sales Artist. Their song ‘Butter’, in addition to ‘Dynamite” last year, won Top Selling Song for the second consecutive year. The Top Social Artist title, which BTS has one for five consecutive years until last year, was abolished from this year, however.



Olivia Rodrigo, a widely popular teenage pop star in the U.S., won the most titles for this year. She won seven in total, including Top New Artist and Top Female Artist. The event was emceed by rapper Sean Diddy while Silk Sonic, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion performed on stage. K-pop singer AleXa, who won the American Song Contest, an NBC TV competition program, was also present speaking of her experience of winning the event.



