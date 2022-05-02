Dior creative director takes to the catwalk wearing Ewha’s jacket. May. 02, 2022 08:00. ohmygod@donga.com.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of luxury brand Dior, appeared at a fashion show, wearing a jacket of Ewha Womans University, drawing attention from the public.



Clad in a jacket of Ewha, creative director Chiuri appeared at the finale stage of the Dior’s first-ever fashion show in Korea at the university on Saturday afternoon, and greeted audience members.



Dior’s fashion show has taken place in Korea for the first time in 15 years since 2007 when the fashion brand held the Asia Pacific Fashion Show to mark its 60th anniversary at the Olympic Park in Seoul. It is the first time that Dior has held a fashion show at a university in Korea.



Since recruiting its first female creative director, Dior has reportedly shed the docile feminine image that it would previously promote and has instead introduced post-gender designs that address the value of feminism.



The fashion show is the first project they have conducted together since Dior and Ewha formed a partnership for academia-industry cooperation and scholarship donation in April.



