Na Hoon-a holds concert tour celebrating 55th anniversary of his debut. April. 19, 2022 07:57.

Singer Na Hoon-a will hold a concert tour celebrating the 55th anniversary of his debut. According to his agency on Monday, Na will hold a “Dream 55” concert tour, starting with a concert at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) on June 11. He will have a total of 23 performances in 10 cities, including Daejeon, Changwon, Incheon, Daegu, Andong, Goyang, Seoul, Cheonan and Gwangju until September.



Earlier in February, Na released a new album titled, “Seven-colored Scent” and unveiled the music videos of his new songs, “Fighting Match” and “Change.” The agency said the singer named the tour “Dream 55” by saying the years that have passed were like a dream, adding it is confident that the performances will be full of the scent of seven lights that will refresh the hearts of the people, who have passed through the long tunnel of COVID-19.



Born in Busan, Na made his debut in 1968 with the song, “My Love.” He has many hit songs, including, “The Station in My Hometown,” “Forever,” “Musiro,” and “Love.” He became popular among younger generations after his online concert, “Korea Again, Na Hoon-a” was aired on KBS 2 in 2020 and his new song, “Tes-hyung” made a big hit.



At the end of last year, Ne held concerts at BEXCO in Busan, the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul and Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center in Daegu.



