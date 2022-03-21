Snowboarder Lee Sang-ho wins FIS Snowboard World Cup. March. 21, 2022 07:58. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Lee Sang-ho (photo) has become the first Korean player to win the FIS Snowboard World Cup, a triumph for the player who did not claim any medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.



The 27-year-old rose to third place, winning over Lucas Martis of Austria by 0.14 seconds in the third and fourth place competition for men’s parallel slalom in the 2021-2011 FIS Snowboard World Cup. Andreas Prommegger of Austria, and Edwin Coratti of Italy tied for first place. Lee, who scored an extra 60 points in the final World Cup games of the season, determined win with 604 points in the total men’s alpine ranking for the Snowboard World Cup. Stefan Baumeister(age 29, Germany) at 506 points and Coratti with 408 points came in in second and third place, respectively.



Lee is known as the living legend for Korean ski and snowboarding. He was the first Korean player to win a title in the FIS World Cup when he acquired second place title in the 2017 World Cup games held in Kayseri, Turkey. He also became a silver medalist in the men’s parallel slalom in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, winning Korea’s first Olympic medal for ski and snowboard. He entered the Beijing Olympics but failed in the quarterfinals. He has made strong accomplishments in the World Cup games, acquiring one gold, two silvers and four bronzes (including one acquired in the men-women’s team match) before winning the World Cup overall title.



한국어