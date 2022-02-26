UEFA to change the venue for Champions League final. February. 26, 2022 07:39. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

The venue for the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Men’s Champions League is expected to be changed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



European media outlets, including BBC, reported on Friday that the UEFA Executive Committee has decided to relocate the venue of the final of the Champions League, which was set to be held at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg in Russia. The venue of the final will be finalized soon at a UEFA emergency meeting.



St. Petersburg is the hometown of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered military operation in Ukraine. The UEFA issued a statement condemning Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. “We are working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common values such as peace and respect for human rights and remains resolute in its solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend its hand to the Ukrainian people,” said the football association.



한국어