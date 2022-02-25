Putin’s emergency speech may have been pre-recorded. February. 25, 2022 07:52. abro@donga.com.

An emergency TV speech on Thursday made by Russian President Vladimir Putin who ordered a military operation to invade Ukraine included some comments that were inconsistent and made logical leaps.



“Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories,” Putin said but he also threatened by saying, “I urge you to lay down your weapons immediately and go home.” While he said he did not plan on militarily occupying Ukraine, he also coerced the Ukrainian military’s surrender.



He also said that Ukraine’s attack on Donbas is imminent and Russia will not tolerate such threats. “And for this we will pursue the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation.”



The Russian president expanded conflicts in Donbas, the eastern region of Ukraine, to the entire Ukraine without much ground and compared the Ukrainian government to Nazi Germany, which massacred Ukrainian citizens during World War II. In addition, his comment that he will bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes proves the U.S. government’s claim that Russia created a list of those who will be arrested and imprisoned after it occupies Ukraine.



The Financial Times reported that what President Putin is wearing in the speech is the same outfit he wore in a public speech on Monday to approve the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), pro-Russian rebels in Donbas, which is why some suspect that his speech on Thursday may have been pre-recorded on Monday.







According to The Financial Times, he wore a black suit with a white shirt and red tie in both speeches. The location of the speeches and where he sat are identical in the two speeches. Two days after the president said on Monday he will send the Russian military to Donbas if it is requested by the LPR and DPR, the leaders of the republics made a request. The Financial Times said if the two speeches were made on the same day, it proves that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was pre-planned.



