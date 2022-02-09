Short track speed skater Hwang vows to go through obstacles. February. 09, 2022 08:02. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Before the South Korean national short track team left for Beijing, we met Hwang Dae-heon, 23, last month and asked him if he had any worries about possible unfair decisions made by referees at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Hwang smiled and said his concern at the moment is how to endure tough training, adding there is no need to worry about things that have not happened yet. When asked if he feels bitter about so many variables, such as collision with other skaters and calls by referees, Hwang said those variables are also part of the game and it is even more fulfilling to succeed overcoming variables.



But such fear has become a reality. Hwang was disqualified from the men’s 1,000-meter semi-finals held at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Monday due to the referee’s unacceptable decision. South Korea’s dream for the first gold medal in Beijing has also disappeared.



Hwang, who must have been shocked more than anyone else, is trying to keep his poise. Hwang walked out of the mixed zone after the game, saying he will do the interview later. Later that night, he expressed his feeling on his Instagram account. He posted a famous saying by the legendary NBA player Michael Jordan: “Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” He showed his will to overcome any hurdles with his ability in the remaining games. Hwang will continue his quest for a medal in men’s 500-meter, 1,500- meter, and 5,000-meter relay. The men’s 1,500-meter event scheduled to be held on Wednesday is an event South Korea is so strong in. South Korea clinched three out of five gold medals in the men’s 1,500-meter.



한국어