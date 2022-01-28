Spotify chooses conspiracy theorist over Neil Yong. January. 28, 2022 07:58. abro@donga.com.

The world’s largest audio streaming and media services provider Spotify decided to remove rock music legend Neil Young’s music songs from its service range, according to CNN on Wednesday (local time).



Arguing that Spotify does not take any action for “The Joe Rogan Experience,” one of Spotify’s most popular Podcast shows, although it spreads fake news on COVID-19 vaccination, Neil Young left a post on his website on Monday, “I want all my music off their platform,” adding, "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."



In response, Spotify on Wednesday turned its back on Young with the show to go on. It wrote, “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” going on to say, “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”



Comedian Joe Rogan-hosted Podcast program garners as many as 11 million listeners for every episode. Cast members including the host have recently sparked controversy by commenting that vaccine-related deaths are explosively rising and it is a mass formation psychosis to get vaccinated. A group of 270 medical specialists recently wrote a letter of protest to Spotify that Rogan’s show dampens public trust in scientific research while spreading socially malign sentiments.



Born in Canada, Neil Young produced many great songs such as “Heart of Gold,” “Old Man,” “Down by the River” and “Like a Hurricane.” Ranking 32nd among the Rolling Stones 100 Greatest Artists in 2000, he was awarded Best Rock Song in the Grammy Awards 11 years later.



