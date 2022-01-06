Samsung Display first unveils QD Display. January. 06, 2022 07:57. will@donga.com.

Samsung Display first unveiled its OLED QD display, going in earnest its competition with LG, which made its foray into the OLED display market ahead of Samsung Display.



On Tuesday, one day ahead of the CES 2022, which was held at Encore At Wynn in Las Vegas, Samsung Display rolled out 65 and 55-inch OLED TV panels and 34-inch QLED monitor panel at its private booth. QD display is a display that melds OLED technology with the quantum dot materials.



Samsung Display unveiled QD display, in tandem with OLED and Mini LED TVs currently on the market, which shows off a brighter color and more spectacular contrast. The company highlighted that its QD displays provide clearer images with higher precision without depending on which angle a user looks at the screen, thanks to quantum dot’s wide angle light-emitting technology. The company also emphasized that its new QD display has improved screen burn, which is cited as the existing OLED’s shortcomings.



Samsung Display also disclosed its next-generation OLED Form Factor, which will be installed on small to medium sized devices such as smartphones, including double-bending foldable and rollable displays, the Flex S and Flex G. Flex Slidable can be used as a 6.7-inch form factor and, when necessary, can extend horizontally to enjoy a 7.30-inch screen. The company also unveiled a prototyped foldable game console and an AI speaker, which utilizes a 12.4 inch-tall flexible display technology that can be used as a cylinder-shaped speaker device and be converted into a flat-shaped display when necessary.



