Soundtrack of Korean drama sung by V enters the Hot 100 chart. January. 06, 2022 07:58. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

The original soundtrack of Korean drama “Our Beloved Summer,” sung by V of BTS, was listed in the Hot 100, the billboard main single chart, the first time for a soundtrack number for a Korean drama to be listed on Hot 100.



According to the Billboard’s posting on Twitter on Thursday, the song “Christmas Tree” was listed on 79th ranking in the Hot 100 chart this week. V has become the third member of BTS as a solo singer to be listed in the Billboard’s single chart. Previously J-Hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup (2019)” and Suga’s “Daechwita (2020)” and “Girl of My Dreams (2021)” had been listed on the Hot 100.



In the drama, the song “Christmas Tree” was featured as a song from an LP record that was played in the workroom of Choi Woo-sik (actor Choi Woong) in the first scene of the drama and often played in the background of major scenes.



The song, which was issued on December 24 last year, was also listed on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut Global for three days from Dec 24, the first time for a Korean soundtrack.



한국어