Korean drama to be aired in China in six years. January. 06, 2022 08:00. by Ki-Yong Kim kky@donga.com.

South Korean drama titled, “Saimdang, Memoir of Colors” is being aired in China from Tuesday. It is the first time in six years that a Korean drama is being aired on an official platform in China. There are speculations in China that the country’s ban on Korean entertainment content might be lifted. Earlier in December last year, the Korean movie “Oh! My Gran” became the first South Korean film to be released in China in six years. China has banned the import and airing of South Korean entertainment content, including drama, movie, advertisement, and game after South Korea decided to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system on the Korean Peninsula in July 2016.



Major Chinese portal websites, including Baidu delivered the news that the South Korean drama will be aired from Tuesday on online platforms, such as Mango TV, which is controlled by Hunan Broadcasting System. The news has grabbed the attention of Chinese internet users. The drama, which was aired in Korean in 2017, features popular Korean TV stars, including Lee Young-ae and Song Seung-heon. The drama underwent deliberation in November 2016 by Mango TV to be aired in China but was blocked by the country’s ban on South Korean entertainment content.



“It is unlikely that China will make an official announcement of the lifting of its ban on Korean pop culture since it is denying the existence of the ban,” an official from the Korean Cultural Center in China said. “It is clear that the atmosphere has changed from the past, considering that Korean movies and dramas are being allowed to be aired or released in China one after another.”



