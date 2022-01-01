Shouts of Beijing in February. January. 01, 2022 07:42. hun@donga.com,leper@donga.com.

Big global events – the Olympic Games, the World Cup and the Asian Games – will happen in the year of 2022, alleviating the boredom of sports fans next year as the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled many international sports events and emptied stands over the past two years.



After the Beijing Winter Olympics begins in February, another Chinese city Hangzhou will host the Asian Games in September.



Although the World Cup is usually held in May to July, this year’s event will open from November to December for the first time in history – a winter season of the northern hemisphere – because Qatar, a land of deserts, is a host country.



South Korea will send around 60 athletes to six game events of the Beijing Winter Olympics including skating, ski and biathlon. The South Korean national soccer team is going through the World Cup preliminaries of the Asian region.



