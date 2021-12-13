Son makes ‘Premier League Injury Table’ due to COVID-19 infection. December. 13, 2021 07:47. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

A hiatus of Song Heung-min (29) of the Tottenham Hotspur FC in the English Premier League is getting prolonged. Son is reportedly making the list of injured players in the team, and is believed to have been infected with COVID-19.



According to the “Premier League Injury Table,” which presents a list of the injured in the league, nine members of Hotspur’s primary team were making the table on Saturday. Giovani Lo Celso suffered knee injury, Cristian Romero thigh Injury and Sergio Reguilon other injury, while Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Oliver Skipp, Dane Scarlett, Lucas Moura were found on the list due to illness. The cause of illness is Covid-19 infection.



A total of 13 players, including eight members of the primary team at Tottenham Hotspur, have came down with COVID-19. However, it has not been published who have been infected. Social media channels for the team presented on Saturday a Christmas video clip featuring Maura, Skipp, and Hugo Lloris. However, the video suggests the video was produced in November. Son has not made appearance not only on his own social media channels but also his team’s since the COVID-19 outbreak in his team.



