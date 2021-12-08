Dress code for 2022 presidential election is hoodies. December. 08, 2021 07:59. by Sung-Hwi Kang yolo@donga.com.

The Democratic Party of Korea’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who is in a race to win over millennials, showed up in a hoodie and sneakers at a meeting with young voters. As young voters are expected to have a casting vote on the 2022 presidential election scheduled to be held on March 9, hoodies, a symbol of millennial fashion, emerged as a trendy outfit for the 2022 election. The main opposition People Power Party’s candidate Yoon Seok-youl was also clad in a red hoodie and met with voters.



Invited to the financial and economic seminar hosted by Seoul National University on Tuesday, Lee stood up the podium in a dark grey hoodie and white sneakers. On the back of the hoodie the ruling party presidential candidate was wearing over his shirt and tie was written “SNU ECONOMICS,” the slogan referring to the Economics major at Seoul National University.



As befits the occasion, the outfit is reportedly an idea of his campaign staff to specifically target millennials. “The hoodie worn by Lee is a uniform worn by the Economics major at SNU," said a staff at the Lee Jae-myung's campaign. “The campaign staffers came up with the idea and suggested it to Lee, which was welcomely accepted by the candidate, creating a more friendly atmosphere.”



Appealing to young people is also a task for Yoon. He showed up in a red hoodie in a campaign rally in Busan last Saturday with People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok. On the hoodie was written, “If you want to take photo feel free to tell me[.]” At the time, Yoon said that he would gladly wear any outfit and go anywhere as told by the party leader, implying that he would attend to the party leader, who is widely popular among millennials.



