NIS chief Suh Hoon to visit China on Thursday. December. 01, 2021 07:45.

Director of the National Intelligence Service Suh Hoon will visit China on Thursday for two days. With the discussion with the U.S. regarding the announcement of the end of a war between the two Koreas in the finalization stage, Suh will ask for China’s cooperation for the batter and look for ways to bring North Korea to a discussion table during the visit.



According to a diplomatic source on Tuesday, Suh will meet with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party in charge of foreign affairs, in China on Thursday and Friday. The two are meeting each other for the first time since August last year. “South Korea and China have maintained strategic communication on various occasions between their senior leaders. Against the backdrop, we are discussing the director’s visit to China,” said a member of Cheong Wa Dae.



Suh will ask for Beijing’s cooperation on the announcement of the end of the Korean War and share opinions about the Beijing Winter Olympics to be held in February during his visit. China is asking for South Korea’s cooperation for the Olympics as the U.S. implied a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics and COVID-19 outbreaks continue. “We haven’t changed our stance that we hope the Beijing Olympics will be an opportunity for the improvement of inter-Korean relationship and contribute to peace in Northeast Asia,” said a member of Cheong Wa Dae. “It is too early for the South Korean government to take a stance regarding the diplomatic boycott.”



Suh will also discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Korea. As COVID-19 continues, Cheong Wa Dae is also considering a video conference summit meeting.



