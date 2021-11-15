Korean figure skaters win Figure Skating Grand Prix award. November. 15, 2021 08:15. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Korea’s leading figure skaters Cha Jun-hwan (age 20) and You Young (age 17) won medals at the same figure skating competition.



At the 2021-2022 International Skating Union (ISU) Figure Skating Senior Grand Prix 4th NHK Trophy held at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, Cha Jun-hwan performed in the men’s single free skating. He scored 163.68 points in the free skating that day, winning technical score of 78.76 points, 85.92 points in art and 1 point in deduction. After scoring 95.92 points in the short program, he finished third with a total of 259.60 points and won a bronze medal, after Shoma Uno (Japan) and Vincent Zhou (US). Cha won the medal in three years after the winning the third Grand Prix competition held in 2018-2019.



In the women’s single free skating, Yoo Young received 69.03 points in technical score (TES), 67.49 points in art, and 135.52 points with 1 deduction. She added 68.08 points in the short program the day before and recorded a total of 203.60 points, moving up to 3rd place, following Kaori Sakamoto and Mana Kawabe (both Japan) in first and second places, respectively. Yoo had won medals for two consecutive years, 12 years after figure skater Kim Yuna retired in November 2009.



