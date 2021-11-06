Romans saved by the honking of geese. November. 06, 2021 07:13. hoho@donga.com.

In 390 B.C., Rome was attacked by the Senones tribe dwelling in Gallia (present-day France). After being repetitively defeated by the Senones, the Romans were cornered on the Capitoline Hill. One late night, the Senones sneaked into the Hill to attack the Romans when the sound of geese honking suddenly broke the silence. Awakened by the loud noise, the Romans noticed the intrusion and managed to defeat the enemy.



It was the geese that saved the Romans. The geese being raised in Hera’s temple noticed the intruders and started to honk. Since geese are territorial, they make noise when something dangerous happens in their territory. Geese, which have very good hearing and eyesight, saved the Romans.



In 525 B.C., the Persians painted cats on the shields of their soldiers when invading Egypt. It was to attack the weakness of Egyptians, who worshiped cats like gods. Egypt eventually lost the war and became subject to Persia. In 1959, Fidel Castro (1926-2016) gave a speech in Cuba. In the middle of his speech, he flew a white dove into the sky, but the dove returned and landed on Castro’s shoulder. Moved by the sight, Cubans began to support Castro.



This book introduces animals that had a profound impact on world history. The book allocates about five pages to each animal, increasing readability. It will help those who are interested in history and animals learn interesting and fun facts about animals.



