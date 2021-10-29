Yoon: Corruption Investigation Office works according to ruling party’s instructions. October. 29, 2021 07:35. empty@donga.com,oldsport@donga.com.

The People Power Party claimed on Thursday that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is investigating according to the ruling party’s instructions with regards to the dismissal of a warrant of Prosecutor Son Jun-seong, a key figure in the allegation of criminal complaint incitement surrounding former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. The Democratic Party of Korea counterattacked by saying that it was a meaningless speech of a political maneuverer.



Those on the side of Yoon focused their criticism on the fact that Song Young-gil, the leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, asked the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to accelerate the investigation of Prosecutor Son and Kim Woong, a member of the People Power Party.



“Looking into Song’s comments made to interfere with the investigation and the investigation progress of the office, it is clear that a warrant for political maneuvering was incited,” Choi Ji-hyun, the deputy spokesperson of the Yoon Seok-youl camp, said on Thursday. “The office claims to be politically neutral but is actually conducting the investigation exactly based on the ruling party leader’s instructions.”



She also argued that the ruling party is scheming to attack Yoon by mobilizing the authority as the change of government is inevitable. “The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which is accommodating to such a scheme, is no longer an investigative agency of people.”



“Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the People Power Party was correct. Yoon has double standards – when he does it, it’s an investigation and when he receives it, it’s political maneuvering,” said ruling party leader Song regarding Yoon’s claim of political maneuvering.



