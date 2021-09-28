Lexus hybrid sedan ‘New ES’ to be launched in S. Korea. September. 28, 2021 07:19. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Lexus Korea has launched its hybrid sedan ‘New ES’ in the South Korean market. The sales of ‘New ES 300h’ began on Monday. It is partially modified from the seventh generation ES launched in 2018, including changes in exterior design and improvements in safety and convenience.



A grille inspired by the letter L, which symbolizes Lexus, is located on the front, and headlights use rectangular LED. The interior is hand-finished by Lexus’ master craftsmen called ‘Takumi’ with high-end materials. A 12.3-inch infotainment display is mounted 112 millimeters closer to the front, making it easier for drivers to maneuver.



The hybrid system of ‘New ES 300h’ is comprised of a 2.5L D-4S gasoline engine, large-capacity batteries, and two motors. The car can drive only with the motors at a low speed depending on battery charge status, and it can drive and charge batteries at the same time. It can drive 16.8 to 17.2 kilometers per liter of gas depending on trim levels. Autonomous emergency braking and cruise control have been improved, and the parking support brake detects not only objects in the front and the back but also pedestrians. Sport trim ‘F-Sport’ will be also launched in November. The ‘New ES 300h’ is priced between 61.90 million to 71.10 million won including an individual consumption tax of 3.5 percent.



