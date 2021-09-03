All new Genesis models go completely electric starting from 2025. September. 03, 2021 07:41. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group’s high-end brand Genesis will go completely electric in 2025 and onward. The Genesis plans to walk away from the production and sales of internal combustion cars that run on gasoline and diesel in 2030.



Hyundai’s eco-friendly strategy titled “Futuring Genesis” was released on Thursday to showcase its blueprint for electrification. Based on its plan as described in a video, all new Genesis models starting from 2025 will run on hydrogen fuel cells or batteries to complete a lineup of eight EV models. By 2030, only EVs will sell across the brand’s sales networks including dealer shops. With internal combustion cars set to be driven out of the car market, the Genesis expects to achieve carbon neutrality where carbon emissions go zero by 2035. The electrification plan does not include vehicles with the Hyundai emblem on them.



A growing number of global top carmakers in the United States and Europe have announced that internal combustion cars will be erased off of their portfolio, embarking on war of EVs. Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, GM and the like project that they will quit producing internal combustion cars between 2030 and 2035.



Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun is shown in the released promotional video introducing the business’ new plan. Mentioning a journey toward a sustainable future, Chung promises not to rush but to ensure internal strength and growth so that the Genesis can strengthen its status in the world’s high-end car market.



