Samsung chief apologizes amid labor dispute

Lee Jae-yong, chairman of Samsung Electronics, publicly apologized Saturday over the company’s escalating labor dispute, bowing three times before customers and the South Korean public in a rare display by the head of a major conglomerate over an internal union conflict.The union, which had vowed to press ahead with a general strike without further talks, later reversed course and agreed to return to the negotiating table following Lee’s remarks.Lee, returning from an overseas business trip, spoke to reporters after arriving at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in Seoul’s Gangseo District at 2:25 p.m.“I sincerely apologize to customers around the world for causing concern and anxiety over issues within the company,” Lee said.He also addressed the public directly, saying, “I bow my head in apology to the Korean people, who have always supported Samsung, encouraged us and kept us accountable.”The statement marked Lee’s third public apology. In 2015, he apologized over Samsung Medical Center’s handling of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak. In 2020, he addressed allegations surrounding management succession and Samsung’s anti-union practices, pledging to end the company’s longstanding “union-free management” culture.Unlike those earlier apologies, which focused on Samsung’s broader social responsibilities, Saturday’s remarks centered on a labor dispute inside the company.Industry observers noted that Lee placed “customers around the world” at the forefront of his apology, reflecting growing concerns that labor unrest could disrupt the global semiconductor supply chain. Some analysts have warned that a full-scale strike affecting chip production could lead to losses of as much as 100 trillion won.Lee’s appearance came a day after Samsung executives issued a separate public apology and visited the union office to urge a resumption of talks, only to confirm that the two sides remained far apart.Lee also appealed for unity within the company. “To our labor union members and the Samsung family, we are one team and one family,” he said. “This is the time to come together wisely and move in the same direction.” He added, “I will bear the brunt of the storm and take responsibility for everything,” urging employees to “do our utmost so we can all take pride in being part of Samsung.” Lee left without answering reporters’ questions about how the company plans to respond if the general strike goes ahead.이민아 기자 omg@donga.com