CLOISOO Expands Reach of Korean Chilbo Art via Strategic Partnership with UAE’s RightJet

CLOISOO CEO Hong-beom Kim introducing Korean Chilbo art alongside RightJet / source=CLOISOO

A luxury lounge curated by CLOISOO in collaboration with RightJet / source=CLOISOO

CLOISOO CEO Hong-beom Kim introducing the luxury lounge curated with RightJet / source=CLOISOO

CLOISOO(CEO Hong-beom Kim), a luxury Chilbo brand, has entered into a strategic partnership with RightJet, a premium aviation network company in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), to showcase the profound value of Korean Chilbo art to VIP clients across the Middle East.Following the agreement, flagship works from CLOISOO will be exhibited in private lounges at the Burj Al Arab, Dubai’s iconic luxury hotel, and the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, a palatial landmark. CLOISOO highlighted that its entry into these exclusive spaces—frequented by Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) individuals and global heads of state—serves as a verification of the brand's artistic excellence and core philosophy.The two entities will jointly operate a suite of high-end programs, including private viewing sessions, bespoke art consultations, and limited collector programs. They also plan to host invitational exhibitions and trunk shows—exclusive, small-scale events for elite consumers—for UAE VIP clients, while pursuing collaborative content production and marketing leveraged by their global networks.CLOISOO traces its origins back to 1968, emerging from the artistic world of artist Ik-seon Kim and master craftswoman Soo-kyung Lee, who inherited traditional Korean Chilbo techniques. Grounded in a commitment to color, conviction, philosophy, and technical mastery, the brand has built a universe of Chilbo art defined by a narrative that remains resonant for future generations.Renowned global figures, including former U.S.President Joe Biden, Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan(spouse of President Xi Jinping), former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, former German President Joachim Gauck, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, are reportedly among those who possess CLOISOO’s works.RightJet, which launched in Dubai in 2020, is a premium aviation network provider. Built on over 40 years of industry experience, the company operates under the philosophy of "One Brand, Every Solution," offering tailored aviation services. As part of this mission, RightJet has been operating "Luxury Lounges" since 2024—dedicated spaces for business meetings and private networking for VIP clientele—at the Burj Al Arab and the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental."The Luxury Lounge was designed to define the experience our clients expect, reflecting meticulous detail and sophistication," said Mark Hardman, CEO of RightJet. "The artisan works of CLOISOO possess a level of dignity that naturally aligns with the exclusivity of personalized aviation services. We expect them to beautifully complement the Luxury Lounge philosophy and add significant artistic depth.Kim stated, "Through this collaboration, we will deliver a new luxury experience to global VIP clients by integrating art with personalized aviation services." He added, "Starting with the Middle East, the stage for this partnership, we plan to expand CLOISOO’s artistic footprint into major global markets."By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)