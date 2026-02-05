17th-century artwork warns of today’s deceit



When the year turns or a major decision looms, anyone might be tempted to consult their fortune. The young man in 17th-century French painter Georges de La Tour’s The Fortune Teller (1630s, pictured) seems to do just that. Surrounded by young women, he extends his hand to an old woman, seeking insight into his future. Did he receive the answer he hoped for?



The young man flaunts his wealth and status with elaborate clothing and gold ornaments, yet his expression hangs precariously on the old woman’s lips. What he should truly fear is not the uncertainty of the prophecy, but the hands reaching into his life at that very moment. While the old woman captivates him with her eloquent words, one accomplice slips away with his purse, and another quietly severs the cord of a gold medallion draped across his shoulder. Faced with this perfectly coordinated group of con artists posing as fortune tellers, the young man is powerless.



La Tour stages the scene as if it were a theatrical performance. The contrast between the characters’ shifting gazes and agile hands heightens the tension of the scam. The painting goes beyond critiquing the falsehood of prophecy; it vividly illustrates how anxiety about the future can cloud judgment.



Even today, we are drawn to the allure of the future. As uncertainty grows, we cling to words that promise certainty. Economic forecasts, investment advice, algorithmic predictions, and confident statements from experts and politicians all aim to provide insight into what lies ahead. Whether in the form of prophecies or data, these methods echo the tactics of the old woman in La Tour’s painting.



The young man may have heard what he wanted, but he paid a price in tangible assets. This 17th-century work asks us to consider: Are we so focused on tomorrow that we overlook what is truly present today? Are we aware of modern-day fortune tellers who, dressed in the garb of sweet predictions, reach for our wallets and, perhaps, even our souls?

