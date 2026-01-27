U.S. citizens killed during Minnesota immigration operations

U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy has become a major political flashpoint in Washington after U.S. citizens were fatally shot during federal operations targeting undocumented immigrants in Minnesota. Since returning to office, Trump has sought to rally his political base through hard-line immigration measures, but criticism has grown following the deaths of citizens who were not posing a threat. Lawmakers from the Democratic Party, as well as members of Trump’s own Republican Party, have condemned the shootings. Some Republicans have called for changes to immigration policy and enforcement practices ahead of the November midterm elections.According to The Associated Press and other reports on Jan. 25, the controversy escalated after Alex Pretty, a 37-year-old white U.S. citizen, was shot and killed by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in Minneapolis the previous day. Pretty, a nurse at a veterans hospital, was surrounded by multiple federal agents and struck by more than 10 bullets within five seconds, according to reports.Democratic Party figures and civil society groups, along with the National Rifle Association, which has historically supported the Republican Party, criticized the Trump administration. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who still hold political influence within the Democratic Party, also joined the condemnation.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com