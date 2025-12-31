Mippia Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award for AI-Powered Music IP Protection Service

Mippia’s AI Music IP Protection System has won the CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Enterprise Tech category / source=Mippia

Mippia, a startup specializing in AI-driven music plagiarism detection, has been named an honoree at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards in the Enterprise Tech category.CES, the world’s largest consumer technology exhibition, is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas for four days from January 6 to 9. The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) has organized the "Seoul Pavilion" within the CES startup exhibition area to support domestic startups that have achieved significant technological innovation. Selected as a participant in the Seoul Pavilion, Mippia will unveil its "AI Music IP Protection System" at CES 2026.Mippia’s core technology, the AI Music IP Protection System, goes beyond traditional methods that simply compare audio waveforms to judge similarity. The system features advanced capabilities including source separation (stem separation), analysis of melody, harmony, rhythm, and structure, precise comparison in 4-bar units, and the utilization of over 100 million AI clustering data points to quantitatively measure musical similarity.Notably, Mippia differentiates itself with its ability to detect AI-generated music. With the rapid proliferation of AI across streaming platforms like YouTube and TikTok, the industry faces a growing need to distinguish whether a track was created by a human or an AI. According to Mippia, its proprietary AI model determines the origin of music with 98% accuracy. This feature has received positive evaluations for addressing the immediate needs of music production houses, entertainment companies, and music distribution platforms.Furthermore, Mippia introduced a function that detects plagiarism by monitoring global music release data in real-time. This system includes real-time music plagiarism surveillance, AI-based similarity analysis, and automated reporting of suspicious sections. This allows composers and entertainment agencies to immediately know if copyrights of their existing releases have been infringed. Major production companies in the K-Pop industry are already verifying Mippia’s technology. A key feature of the technology is its scalability, as it can be adapted to each company’s specific system via API integration.In a related move, Mippia has released an API to enable third-party integration of its music plagiarism detection and generative AI verification technologies. To support this, the company has launched a dedicated B2B developer portal aimed at individuals and enterprises seeking to incorporate these capabilities into their own services.Mippia’s flagship technology is regarded as a practical solution for the Generative AI era and is attracting significant attention from B2B enterprises, music platforms, and copyright organizations. It is projected to establish itself as a standard technology for music copyright in the age of AI."Participating in the SBA's Innovation Award consulting program allowed us to acquire valuable know-how, which significantly increased our chances of winning," said Chan-ho Oh, CEO of Mippia. "Winning the CES 2026 Innovation Award has once again confirmed our potential in the global market. Based on aggressive overseas sales strategies, we aim to challenge ourselves to win the 'Export Tower' award."Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the SBA, stated, "Seoul is proving the innovation and potential of its startup ecosystem in the global market by producing numerous Innovation Award winners every year. The SBA will continue to enhance the global expansion achievements of startups through various support projects and build a sophisticated 'Seoul-style' startup ecosystem."By Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)