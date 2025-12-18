ROOT FINDERS to Launch 'EasyPlus': The All-in-One AI Portal Redefining Accessibility for the Visually Impaired

Jong-kook Kim, CEO of ROOT FINDERS / source=IT dongA

* This article was written with support from SBA and Seoul City.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global assistive technologies market for the visually impaired reached approximately $5.6 billion in 2024. This sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, reaching $16.3 billion by 2035. While the absolute number of registered visually impaired individuals—250,000 in South Korea and approximately 7 million in the United States—renders the market relatively niche, its evolution represents a "beacon of hope" for the community it serves.Currently, electronic platforms such as screen readers and digital magnifiers dominate the market with a 43.82% share, while hardware solutions like Braille displays and smart canes account for roughly 20%. The most significant shift, however, is the rapid ascent of software solutions fueled by advancements in AI. Now holding a 35.82% market share, AI-powered software is moving beyond simple incremental improvements to offer proactive interaction and behavioral guidance, fundamentally enhancing the quality of life for the visually impaired.Jong-kook Kim, CEO of ROOT FINDERS, has been a pioneer in this field for eight years. Formerly a marketing professional at KT M&S for a decade, Kim’s foray into the industry began serendipitously."I once discussed mobile phones for the visually impaired with an official from Samsung Electronics," Kim recalled. "The idea gained traction, leading to a meeting with the Korea Blind Union. We envisioned a partnership where Samsung would manufacture accessible folder phones, and we would handle distribution. This led to the co-founding of SM Planet in 2017."Since then, SM Planet expanded from folder phones to developing second-generation tactile stickers for standard smartphones and exporting products to Africa in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). In 2022, Kim founded ROOT FINDERS with a specific vision: to create a smartphone application that ensures accessibility for all while scaling the solution globally.ROOT FINDERS’ third-generation solution, 'EasyPlus,' aims to be a comprehensive portal. "There are many services for the visually impaired, but what users truly want is a voice-command-driven ecosystem," Kim explained. EasyPlus integrates 37 functions—including web surfing, specialized navigation, and shopping—into a single interface. A U.S. version with 27 core functions has also been developed, designed to function as an all-in-one portal like Naver or Google.A key differentiator of EasyPlus is its use of Generative AI to eliminate the pain points of traditional accessibility software, such as intrusive advertisements. The app analyzes and strips away ads, pop-ups, and redundant data at the code level. While current screen readers often read out image ads in the middle of a news article, EasyPlus filters these out to provide only relevant text."We are in the final testing phase," Kim said. "The Korean version will launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by the end of the first half of this year at the latest."ROOT FINDERS’ growth has been bolstered by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA) through the "Seoul R&D Support Program." The SBA recognized EasyPlus under the "News Content" industry within the creative sector."The SBA has provided multifaceted support, from preparing for Technology Exceptional Listings (KOSDAQ IPO tracks) to registering domestic and international patents," Kim noted. Thanks to this mentorship, ROOT FINDERS successfully registered a U.S. patent for its vertical text arrangement technology. The company has also signed a MOU with LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired in the U.S., currently testing the app with 200 users ahead of a full U.S. launch next year.While many startups in the disability sector pivot or fold within two years, Kim has remained steadfast for nearly a decade. "Our accumulated know-how is our moat," he stated. "Even if competitors emerge, it would take them years to match our level of service integration."With over 2 billion KRW (approx. $1.5 million) in investment and government grants secured this year, ROOT FINDERS is poised for a major rollout. "My goal is to ensure that every visually impaired person using a smartphone can enjoy a seamless, barrier-free experience," Kim concluded.By Si-hyeon Nam (sh@itdonga.com)