Q’PIN Tackles Illegal Parking Disputes with ‘Design’k’ E-Ink Smart Plate

Civil complaints and conflicts stemming from illegal parking are on the rise annually. The issue is particularly acute when drivers—especially those in rental cars who rarely display contact information, or private owners wary of data leaks—park illegally. In such cases, victims are left with no way to contact the driver, leading to significant inconvenience. Ultimately, the damage falls squarely on other vehicle owners, becoming the seeds of dispute.One startup has stepped forward to resolve this common inconvenience through technology: mobility solution firm Q’PIN. The company plans to transform the parking number plate—an age-old tool—into a new platform called ‘Design’k’, which combines Electronic Paper (E-Ink) with solar technology.The motivation behind Q’PIN CEO Hyun-keun Park’s startup journey was a personal inconvenience he experienced firsthand.“According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), nine out of ten rental cars do not use parking number plates,” Park said. “Actually, when I traveled to Jeju Island and used a rental car, I noticed that many other rental vehicles were parked illegally. I witnessed numerous people facing dilemmas because they had no way to contact the drivers.”He continued, “When I asked rental car agency representatives why they didn’t equip cars with parking plates, they replied that drivers change too frequently to attach a specific contact number. It is also rare for rental cars to be stocked with pen and paper, making it difficult to even leave a handwritten note. Furthermore, beyond rental cars, the number of people reluctant to use parking plates has surged due to recent cases of personal data misuse. I determined that this situation was the root cause of the unabated parking complaints and disputes, so I decided to found the company to solve this problem.”The product currently under development by Q’PIN is the ‘Design’k’ parking number plate. Design’k utilizes four-color E-Ink, a low-power display, and solar panels, allowing it to be used in vehicles without worrying about power consumption. It combines a QR ‘Safety Number’ (a privacy-protected virtual number), a random safety number, and a customizable design space to help users create their own unique parking plate.“We utilized QR codes for those who do not use parking plates out of fear of personal information leaks. We are configuring the service so that scanning the QR code connects a call directly to the vehicle owner, eliminating concerns about number exposure,” Park emphasized. “Since it charges constantly via solar power, it operates without issues even when the engine is off. We have also embedded a Bluetooth chipset; when the user opens the QR webpage and approaches the vehicle, it automatically recognizes the information. It can be easily used via app or web integration.”Q’PIN is iterating on its design to launch a product with a high degree of perfection. For instance, they are adjusting the position of solar panels and connectors to reduce product thickness and embedding neodymium magnets to improve stability.“We are applying improvements found in the 2024 prototype to the 2025 model. We replaced the existing small screen with a larger E-Ink display and swapped the inconvenient older USB terminal for a USB-C port,” Park said. “We also improved the attachment method from an unstable holder type to a fixed mount type. Currently, we are testing it in vehicles for extended periods and gathering feedback from actual users.”Q’PIN asserts that the Design’k parking number plate can overcome the limitations of the existing QR number plate market.“Existing QR parking plates are primarily made of paper or plastic, making them prone to discoloration. The QR codes are also fixed, making them difficult for multiple people to use. They revealed issues such as maintenance costs—like brokerage fees or customer service expenses—and difficulties for the elderly to use,” Park explained. “Because Design’k operates based on electronic paper, semi-permanent use is possible. The QR code can be regenerated, and it can be used via a web link without installation. We also plan to offer integrated functions such as parking memos, safety numbers, and design cards.”He added, “Although we haven’t officially launched the product yet, we have signed a supply MOU with SD Rent-a-Carand a PCB manufacturing agreement with SIG Corporation. We have also held meetings for contracts with major corporations interested in adopting the system.”Park noted the company's traction: “Through the Preliminary Startup Packageoperated by Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech), we proceeded with IR production and investor meetings. With support for prototype production, manufacturing is now in the final stages. Starting with the SeoulTech Preliminary Startup Package, we have achieved results such as winning the Grand Prize at the ICT Smart Device Contest(Ministry of Science and ICT R&D project) and advancing to the finals of the Hongneung Innopolis IR Contest.”Finally, Q’PIN shared its future plans.“Starting from a small question to resolve a daily inconvenience, we are currently dedicating ourselves to R&D to improve technology, design, and usability to present a high-quality product,” Park said.“After launching the product next year, we aim to supply it across three sectors: B2Bfor rental and car-sharing services, B2Cfor personal vehicle parking plates, and B2Gfor apartment parking passes and public institution access passes. We have currently hired sales personnel and plan to first target regions with many small-scale rental car companies, such as Jeju Island and Gangwon Province, before expanding partnerships with major enterprises like Socar and Lotte Rent-a-Car.”He concluded, “If the Design’k parking number plate is expanded and applied not only to rental cars but also to personal vehicles nationwide, apartment parking passes, and the public sector, it will be possible to establish a safer and more efficient parking culture than exists now. We will do our best to allow anyone to conveniently express their vehicle while safely protecting their personal information.”By Dong-jin Kim (dj@itdonga.com)