Korea positioned to lead industrial revolution with AI



The tribute video recently produced and released by Jensen Huang’s Nvidia is titled “Korea’s Next Industrial Revolution.” At a time when South Korea’s manufacturing base is weakening, jobs are disappearing, and talent is leaving the country, the phrase “industrial revolution” may seem almost surreal. What makes it even more remarkable is that this spark of optimism came from a foreign company rather than a Korean one. Sometimes an outsider’s perspective helps reveal strengths long taken for granted. Fried chicken and soju, PC cafés, and K-pop drew Huang’s admiration during his brief two-day visit, even though Koreans often consider them ordinary aspects of daily life.



Huang predicted a renaissance for Korean industry and explained his reasoning. “The United States is strong in software but weak in manufacturing, while Europe is strong in manufacturing but weak in software. Korea possesses both strengths,” he said. With its broad manufacturing base, robust IT infrastructure, and cultural assets such as K-dramas and K-beauty, Korea, he argued, has ideal conditions for artificial intelligence to permeate industries and drive economic growth. Huang’s view of Korea went beyond visible achievements such as semiconductor technology or BTS’s global fandom. What he focused on was not Korea’s present but its potential. His remark that “Korea has infinite potential to become a leader in AI” reflects his recognition of the country’s long history of economic successes.



The reason his vision of a “Korean industrial revolution” resonates is that it presents a real possibility for AI to become a breakthrough amid the nation’s prolonged low growth. For more than 30 years, South Korea’s potential growth rate and birthrate have both fallen sharply. For younger generations who have never experienced rapid economic expansion, recessions and job scarcity have become constants in life. In this context, Huang’s call to transform Korea’s manufacturing sector and boost productivity is an offer the country can hardly refuse. Nvidia, with its ambition to accelerate global AI adoption, aims to open new markets and demonstrate the value of its technology through an “AI alliance” with Korea. For the country, the AI revolution represents more than a technological trend. It may be the last chance to redirect growth, strengthen momentum, and reshape the narrative of an entire generation.



Huang’s vision is not unrealistic, but an industrial transformation of revolutionary scale will not occur simply by importing advanced graphics processing units. No matter how powerful the chips are, without people and systems capable of connecting and applying them, the outdated structure of Korea’s manufacturing sector will remain unchanged. This transformation requires a corporate culture that tolerates failure, a revival of entrepreneurial spirit, governance that supports and encourages innovation, and an open ecosystem where large corporations, small firms, and startups can all participate. Above all, political leaders should treat AI investment and development as a bipartisan priority. Ultimately, everything must change except the strengths Korea already possesses. The greater challenge lies not in acquiring technology or resources but in creating the social environment that allows them to function effectively.



Of course, no one expects such sweeping changes to take place overnight in a society where the seeds of innovation have long remained dormant. Yet it is worth imagining a future in which experimental ideas flourish and new ventures drive emerging industries. It may still seem like a distant dream, but even imagining such a future offers a brief sense of happiness.

