Trump cites China, Russia as U.S. eyes nuclear test

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will resume nuclear testing for the first time in 33 years, claiming that North Korea continues its nuclear tests and that Russia and China are also conducting them secretly.In a CBS “60 Minutes” interview aired on Nov. 2 and recorded on Oct. 31, Trump said, “It makes no sense to build nuclear weapons and not test them. We have to test them to know how they work.” He made the comment after abruptly announcing plans to resume nuclear testing one hour before his Oct. 30 summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan.Analysts say Trump’s repeated remarks on nuclear testing reflect his intent to showcase overwhelming U.S. nuclear power amid rising threats from China and Russia. However, some experts warn that resuming nuclear tests could trigger a new arms race among major powers. After Trump’s Oct. 30 announcement, Russia said, “If anyone breaks the moratorium on nuclear testing, Russia will respond accordingly,” signaling it would not back down in the nuclear competition.● China and Russia conducting tests deep underground“We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the Earth 150 times,” Trump said in the CBS interview, describing U.S. nuclear capability. “When I used the word ‘test,’ it was because Russia announced it would conduct nuclear tests. Russia is testing, and China is too, though they do not make it public. They test deep underground, so no one outside can know exactly what is happening.” Trump argued the United States must resume testing in response to China and Russia strengthening their nuclear arsenals.Russia announced on Oct. 26 that it had successfully launched a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik. Three days later, it said it had successfully tested the Poseidon, an underwater drone capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Trump’s claim that Russia is conducting secret nuclear tests beyond ordinary weapons trials is likely to spark controversy, although Russia has not officially acknowledged any nuclear testing.Some analysts say Trump’s remarks are also aimed at China, which is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal. He recently warned that “in four or five years, China will have too many nukes.” According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, China’s nuclear stockpile grew from 300 warheads in 2020 to about 600 in 2025 and is projected to reach 1,000 by 2030. The Trump administration could use various measures to pressure China into future arms control negotiations.● Likely a non-explosive nuclear testIf the United States resumes nuclear testing, it is expected to use a non-explosive approach. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox News that “the tests we are talking about are system tests, which we call subcritical explosions.” Nuclear explosions occur when neutrons released during fission trigger a chain reaction, but Wright said the tests would adjust the amount of fissile material to prevent that reaction. This method allows the United States to evaluate nuclear weapon performance without an actual detonation.Experts warn that if the United States resumes nuclear testing, it could encourage other nuclear-armed nations to follow suit. “If the U.S. returns to nuclear testing, others will follow, contributing further to China’s nuclear buildup,” the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in an analysis.Meanwhile, when asked whether the United States would defend Taiwan if China launched a military operation, Trump said, “You’ll find out if it happens,” avoiding a direct answer. He added, “Xi and his aides have publicly said that as long as Trump is president, they will never take any action because they know what the consequences would be.”Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com