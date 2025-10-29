Trump calls U.S.-Japan trade deal 'fair agreement'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 28 called the recently concluded U.S.-Japan trade deal “a very fair agreement” during his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. He acknowledged that Japan is significantly strengthening its military and that the U.S. has received large new orders for military equipment. His remarks underscored the importance of implementing the trade deal and Japan’s rising defense spending.At the State Guest House in Tokyo’s Motoakasaka district, Trump said the two nations value trade highly and would pursue significant economic cooperation. He added that the United States and Japan are strong allies and that their relationship will grow even stronger.Takaichi said the U.S.-Japan alliance will become the strongest in the world and vowed to deepen security and economic ties with Washington.The leaders signed a document titled “Implementation of the U.S.-Japan Alliance’s New Golden Age,” agreeing to accelerate Japan’s investment in the United States and reaffirming their commitment to the “Great Deal.” The trade pact, originally signed in July under former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, will proceed under Takaichi’s leadership. Japan is expected to accelerate its $550 billion investment in the United States and expand market access for automobiles and rice. The leaders also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in critical minerals, including rare earths.After the summit and working lunch, Trump and Takaichi boarded Marine One to visit the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, touring the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Trump later met with Japanese business leaders, urging increased investment in the United States.As Washington and Tokyo move quickly to implement the trade deal and bolster their alliance, analysts say South Korea could face growing pressure, having yet to finalize its own trade negotiations with the United States.In-Chan Hwang hic@donga.com