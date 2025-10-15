K-food and brands to shine at APEC Gyeongju

South Korean food and restaurant companies will showcase K-food at the APEC summit, hosting delegations from around the world.Government and industry sources said CJ CheilJedang, Nongshim, Kyochon F&B, and Buchang Confectionery are official sponsors for the APEC summit, scheduled for Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. CJ CheilJedang will supply 20,000 items from its flagship brands, including Bibigo, Hetbahn, Bibigo tteokbokki, seaweed snacks, Hetbahn Cupbahn, and roasted chestnuts. The products will be available at a K-Food station for participants and placed in about 60 lodging sites.Nongshim will provide 10,000 packs of Shin Ramyun featuring characters from the Netflix animation K-Pop Demon Hunters. Buchang Confectionery plans to serve at least 3,000 walnut pastries per day during the summit. Dong-A Otsuka will supply 50,000 beverages, including its canned mineral water The Mashinda, Pocari Sweat, and Narangd Cider. Kyochon F&B will serve its chicken at the venue.Fashion brands will also contribute. Matin Kim, operated by Hago House, signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct. 10 to become an official sponsor and will provide card wallets and canvas bags.Lotte Hotel Seoul will handle catering for key events, including luncheons and banquets. In June, Lotte Hotels & Resorts ran professional training and benchmarking programs for Gyeongju hospitality workers in preparation for the summit.Official sponsor Ceragem will install 15 spinal therapy devices and massage chairs around the venue for participants to try.김다연 damong@donga.com