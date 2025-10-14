Kim Woo-bin shares insights on Netflix character

“My three wishes? First, that everyone I know, including myself, lives healthily to 100. Second, that we all have financial security to 100. And the third…”On Oct. 13 at a café in Jongno, Seoul, actor Kim Woo-bin, 36, smiled and said he would keep the third wish to himself. In the Netflix series "Everything Will Be Fine," he stars as a genie returning to the human world after a thousand years.The series marks the romantic comedy return of writer Kim Eun-sook, known for "Mr. Sunshine" and "The Glory," and drew attention even before its release. Some viewers criticized its shifts between past and present as disjointed. Kim acknowledged the feedback, saying it was natural given the story’s complexity and expressed gratitude to viewers for their engagement.Kim debuted in 2011 and rose to stardom through Kim Eun-sook’s "A Gentlemen’s Dignity" (2012) and "The Heirs" (2013). Reuniting with the writer after 12 years, he said, “I enjoy her sense of humor. Filming this drama was so enjoyable that I wanted to savor every scene.”“Even with a heavy shooting schedule, I felt the need to handle each scene carefully,” Kim said. “The writer has known me for years, which helped shape my character. It felt like a tailor-made script, making filming comfortable and enjoyable.”Portraying a fictional genie posed unique challenges. Kim added, “Since the character is not human, I had to adjust my appearance, costume, speech, and reactions. I even modified my physique to seem less human.”The series also features scenes parodying Kim Eun-sook’s previous works, including Moon Dong-eun from "The Glory" and Choi Young-do from "The Heirs." Kim said, “Only the writer could create those scenes. One Moon Dong-eun scene was cut midway, but I called her and we filmed it again.”Now a 14-year veteran, Kim laughed, “On set, everyone else feels like my juniors, except the directors.”He added, “When I was the youngest, I felt more relaxed. Now I feel a responsibility to set an example, but my commitment to my work remains the same.”김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com