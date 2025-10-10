Hangeul Day: President Lee praises Korean alphabet

President Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday, on Hangeul Day, that the Korean alphabet is the source of Korea’s cultural strength. He added that Hangeul will remain at the core of a nation leading global culture.Lee noted that Hangeul is the only writing system in the world whose creation process and date are precisely documented and still celebrated by society today.He said foreign scholars often describe Hangeul as the most scientific and ideal alphabet and called it a unique, creative cultural legacy reflecting the wisdom and history of the Korean people.Lee said Hangeul was created to allow ordinary people to learn and use it easily, despite opposition from the ruling class. He added that the alphabet embodies democracy, equality, and popular sovereignty, reflecting a vision of a nation where the people are the true owners.He also said the Korean Wave, or hallyu, stems from the power of Hangeul, which conveys Korean thoughts and emotions without distortion. He added that the world now reads Korean novels, sings Korean songs, and experiences Korean films and dramas, and that through Hangeul, Korea’s dream of becoming a cultural powerhouse is coming true.Lee added that Korean language and culture are taught at 252 King Sejong Institutes in 87 countries, with about 12,000 people on waiting lists. He noted that the Hangeul Hanmadang festival, running through Oct. 18, celebrates the value of Hangeul and expressed hope that many citizens would participate in honoring the nation’s writing system.윤다빈기자 empty@donga.com