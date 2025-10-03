Seoul police detain ex-communications chief Lee Jin-sook

Former Communications Commissioner Lee Jin-sook was arrested on Oct. 2. Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo Police said she was taken into custody near her Gangnam District home on charges of violating the State Public Officials Act and the Public Official Election Act.Police said Lee appeared on a YouTube channel last year after the National Assembly approved her impeachment in August. She described left-wing groups as “doing everything imaginable” and warned that majority rule could lead to dictatorship. Authorities said her statements violated public officials’ political neutrality and amounted to pre-election campaigning. The Democratic Party filed a complaint against Lee on April 30, and party lawmakers later called for her resignation.Police reportedly summoned Lee three times after receiving the complaint, but she did not appear. Under the Criminal Procedure Act, a warrant can be issued if a suspect fails to respond without valid reason despite substantial grounds for the alleged crime.Upon her transfer to Yeongdeungpo Police Station, Lee raised her handcuffed hands and accused political leaders of orchestrating her arrest. Her attorney said she had planned to appear for questioning on Sept. 27 but was attending a National Assembly session for the Broadcasting Media and Communications Committee bill. A notice explaining her absence had been submitted, yet the police carried out the warrant.The arrest came just one day after Lee was automatically removed from office. The Broadcasting and Communications Commission was dissolved on Sept. 30 with the launch of the new Broadcasting Media and Communications Commission, and Lee was officially dismissed on Oct. 1.최효정 hyoehyoe22@donga.com