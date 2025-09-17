Teacher shortages undermine Korea’s AI ambitions



While the government is accelerating its push to become a global AI leader, a shortage of qualified teachers is disrupting AI education in schools. This year, middle schools doubled class hours for the “Information” subject, and high schools added it to the credit-based course system. Yet the number of “Information” teachers remains critically low, making even basic computer education difficult. Last year, excluding Gyeonggi, Daegu, and Sejong, the 14 other provinces averaged fewer than one “Information” teacher per school. In some areas, a single teacher travels among 10 schools to teach, or non-specialists are assigned to cover classes.



Nationwide, only nine universities have teacher-training colleges with computer education programs, and their annual intake totals just 193 students. Over the past five years, openings in these programs have increased by roughly 10, leaving capacity effectively unchanged. Even when combining computer-related majors across 40 universities that offer teaching certification programs, only 434 students graduate annually. Compared with the number of middle and high schools nationwide, this supply falls far short of demand.



The outcome of the global AI race depends on cultivating and securing talent. The importance of AI education, which forms the foundation for that talent, cannot be overstated. In China, where innovative AI companies are rapidly emerging, elementary schools began offering “Information” courses in 2001, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) talent has been nurtured through gifted programs. Recently, Beijing mandated a minimum of eight hours of AI education in all elementary, middle, and high schools, with plans to sequentially train 100 AI specialist teachers and 1,000 core instructors.



The Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training estimates that by 2027, South Korea will face a shortfall of 60,000 workers in emerging technology fields, including AI, big data, and cloud computing. Even with advanced infrastructure in place, such as high-end graphics processing units and high-speed AI networks, the country cannot become an AI powerhouse without skilled personnel to operate them. Developing AI literacy and cultivating high-quality talent requires a strong public education system, and above all, securing enough teachers is essential. Strengthening AI education in primary and secondary schools and investing boldly in teacher training are crucial steps toward building the backbone of a future AI-leading nation.

