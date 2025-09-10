Lee Jeong-hoo Powers Giants with Two-Run Homer

Lee Jeong-hoo started as the seventh batter and center fielder in the San Francisco Giants’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 9, hitting a two-run home run in his first at-bat. In the bottom of the second inning, with one out and a runner on first and the Giants trailing 0-3, Lee connected on a low inside curveball from right-handed starter Krysmat Neville, sending the ball over the right-field wall at Oracle Park, which stands 7.3 meters high. The ball traveled 111 meters.Lee’s home run was his first in 15 games, dating back to Aug. 20 against the San Diego Padres. It was his eighth of the season and the 10th of his Major League Baseball career, making him the eighth Korean player to reach double-digit home runs in the majors. Players who reached the milestone before him include Choo Shin-soo (218), Choi Ji-man (67), Kim Ha-seong (50), Kang Jung-ho (46), Choi Hee-seop (40), Lee Dae-ho (14), and Park Byung-ho (12).In the fourth inning, Lee followed up with a clean single to right field, and in the bottom of the sixth, with no outs and runners on first and second in a 4-4 tie, he recorded a surprise bunt single toward third base.Lee finished the game with three hits in four at-bats, two RBIs and two runs scored, raising his season batting average from .267 to .271 (138 hits in 510 at-bats). It was the first time in 87 days, since June 14, that Lee’s average returned to the .270 range. After Lee’s homer, the Giants hit four more home runs and completed an 11-5 comeback victory over Arizona.조영우 기자 jero@donga.com