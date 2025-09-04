North Korea, China, Russia Leaders Align at Parade



At the 80th-anniversary Victory Day parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin stood alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping. This marked the first time in 66 years, since 1959, that the top leaders of North Korea, China, and Russia gathered in one place, showcasing “anti-U.S., anti-Western solidarity.” “China will not bow to coercion, nor fear violence,” Xi said in his speech. “The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation cannot be stopped.”



The image of the three leaders standing together symbolically illustrates the close ties among authoritarian rulers opposing the United States and Western powers. Analysts say that as the U.S.-led unipolar order shows signs of strain, China is consolidating the anti-Western bloc to assert its strength, signaling the beginning of a new Cold War era. The increasingly aggressive U.S. unilateralism, especially if Donald Trump returns to the presidency, is likely accelerating this alignment.



However, looking at the interests and circumstances of the three nations, this convergence appears to be a temporary alignment for immediate gains. China is competing with the U.S. for global dominance and aims to lead a new international order. Its situation differs sharply from that of Russia and North Korea, which face isolation due to war and provocative actions. While China currently aligns with Russia and North Korea, it must maintain some distance from their aggressiveness. Russia relies on North Korean troop support and Chinese assistance for its war in Ukraine, but it cannot fully compensate North Korea and has no intention of ceding international leadership to China.



North Korea, meanwhile, appears to be the largest beneficiary in the China-Russia dynamic. For Kim Jong Un, the parade marked his international debut on a multilateral stage alongside the leaders of China and Russia. Kim even brought his young daughter to signal the succession plan. After securing gains from Russian military support, North Korea now seeks to improve previously strained relations with China in anticipation of the post-war period.



Potential negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump add another layer of complexity for the three leaders. Trump has described his relations with all three as “very good,” has already met with Putin, and is expected to meet Xi. He has also consistently extended overtures to Kim. With all parties eyeing possible negotiations with the United States, betrayal or realignment may be a foreseeable outcome for this trilateral partnership.



The world currently faces unprecedented uncertainty, amid U.S.-driven unpredictability, challenges from China and Russia, and provocations by rogue regimes. Whether the future international order will take the form of a new Cold War, a multipolar system, or a major-power coalition remains unclear. What is certain is the need to closely monitor global developments, strengthen national resilience, and refine strategic planning.

