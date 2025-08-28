Korean companies demonstrate AI energy tech at International Expo

Companies including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will showcase AI-based energy technologies for the future of climate at the Climate Industry International Expo 2025, running through Aug. 29 at BEXCO in Busan. The expo is an international event focused on advanced technologies and policy solutions to address the climate crisis and achieve carbon neutrality. It is jointly organized by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the International Energy Agency and the World Bank.At the expo, Samsung Electronics is showcasing AI-powered energy-saving solutions, including AI saving mode, integrated monitoring and management, personalized settings, and building energy management systems. A large LED facade at the entrance of the exhibition space displays visuals illustrating climate change. In the Energy Saving Zone, visitors can check the current energy usage and monthly projected consumption of appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washer-dryers, and televisions.In the AI Saving Mode Zone, designed like a living room, Samsung will demonstrate an AI saving mode that links the Bespoke AI Wind-Free Combo System air conditioner, Neo QLED TV, and Bespoke AI AirDresser. In the Integrated Monitoring Zone, set up like a kitchen, the company will showcase energy monitoring for all screen-equipped appliances. In personal spaces such as bedrooms, data collected from wearables like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring will be analyzed to demonstrate energy-saving measures based on sleep patterns.LG Electronics has created a 270-square-meter exhibition space showcasing high-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for residential, public, and commercial facilities. At the entrance of the booth, LG displayed its Multi V AI and Multi V S system air conditioners powered by AI engines. For residential solutions, the company introduced the Whisen AI system air conditioner, which uses its AI Wind feature to automatically adjust to users’ preferred temperatures.In the public solutions section, LG is showcasing a four-way system air conditioner that significantly reduces plastic use during manufacturing, along with a gas-powered system air conditioner (GHP) equipped with emission-reducing devices to minimize air pollutants. The company will also introduce a building management solution (BMS) that integrates various facility operations, along with a system that uses AI to analyze indoor temperature and electricity usage in real time for automatic adjustments.이민아 기자 omg@donga.com