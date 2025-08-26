Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice” eyes Venice prize

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival opens Aug. 27 at Venice’s Lido, with director Park Chan-wook’s upcoming film “No Other Choice” in the competition lineup.This year’s Venice festival has drawn particular attention from Korean movie fans. Since the late director Kim Ki-duk’s “Pieta” won the Golden Lion in 2012, no Korean film has been invited to compete for 13 years. With Park’s new work returning to the main stage, speculation is cautiously growing at home and abroad about its chances, along with keen interest in its competition.A total of 21 titles are in this year’s competition. Among them, three are by directors who have previously won the Golden Lion. The most anticipated is “Bugonia,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who won the top prize in 2023 with “Poor Things.” Starring Emma Stone, the sci-fi comedy is a remake of director Jang Joon-hwan’s 2003 film “Save the Green Planet!” CJ ENM, which distributed the original, also took part in the planning and production of “Bugonia.”Another formidable entry is Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.” The director, who won the Golden Lion in 2017, is considered a strong fit for this year’s theme of “monsters.” Festival director Alberto Barbera said earlier the motif “ranges from literal monsters to historical ones like Mussolini.” Also competing is Gianfranco Rosi’s “Under the Clouds.” Rosi won the Golden Lion in 2013 for “Sacro GRA.”Another highlight this year is Netflix’s rise. The streaming giant has three films in competition: “Frankenstein,” the American political thriller “House of Dynamite,” and a comedy starring George Clooney titled “Jay Kelly.” Variety noted, “While Cannes and Netflix clashed over theatrical release rules, Venice embraced Netflix, which has further boosted the festival’s appeal.”Industry watchers say Netflix’s push is not merely about quantity but a strategic portfolio. With science fiction, political thriller, and comedy, the company is seen as appealing to jurors’ varied tastes to maximize its chances across categories. Netflix previously won the Golden Lion in 2018 for “Roma.”Other leading contenders include Kaouther Ben Hania’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab” and László Nemes’ “Orphan.” “The Voice of Hind Rajab” tells the true story of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed in an Israeli bombardment last year. “Orphan,” set just after the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, has been praised for depicting historical trauma, much like Nemes’ earlier “Son of Saul.”The awards ceremony is set for Sept. 6 to coincide with the festival’s closing.김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com