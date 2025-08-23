Wemix Championship faces closure after two years

The Wemix Championship, launched in 2023 as the self-proclaimed “KLPGA champion of champions,” is on the verge of being discontinued after only two years. The inaugural winner’s purse of 800 million won has fallen to roughly 100 million won, leaving the tournament on the brink.According to Dong-A Ilbo reporting on Aug. 22, game developer Wemade, the event’s organizer, has not yet disclosed the overall prize fund, including the winner’s share. An official from the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association said, “The Wemix Championship is only an exhibition tournament recognized by the KLPGA. For that reason, the tour has no authority to mandate prize money or set a deadline for determining it.”The delisting of “Wemix Coin” delivered the decisive blow. Prizes are paid in Wemade’s cryptocurrency, with the total purse fixed at 1 million Wemix and the winner’s share at 250,000. Wemade guaranteed a value of 500 won per coin to the KLPGA, securing 500 million won against a price decline. After the coin was delisted in June, the prize fund dropped to that guaranteed 500 million won.When the championship debuted in 2023 with Lee Ye-won, 22, as its first winner, players reacted with enthusiasm. One KLPGA golfer said, “The Wemix Championship had only two rounds instead of four, but with strong play over two days, the prize exceeded that of a major event, which gave us great motivation.” Players also showed keen interest in collecting Wemade points to earn entry.But after last year’s champion, 22-year-old Kim Min-sun, earned only about 300 million won, anticipation among players waned. This year, leading players are openly saying there is little to gain by entering. One KLPGA golfer said, “We do not play only for money, but since this is not an official KLPGA event, there is no real reason to compete. With the purse reduced to about 500 million won, no top-ranked player is likely to take part.”김정훈기자 hun@donga.com