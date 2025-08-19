Cho Gue-sung back in action after year-long absence

Cho Gue-sung, 27, who rose to fame at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, returned to action after 15 months on the sidelines.The forward entered as a stoppage-time substitute in FC Midtjylland’s 2025–2026 Danish Superliga away match against Vejle on Aug. 17, with his team leading 1-0. It marked his first official appearance since May 27 last year against Silkeborg, after spending more than a year sidelined by surgeries and rehabilitation.Cho shot to stardom at the Qatar World Cup by becoming the first South Korean to score twice in a match, netting both goals in a 3-2 loss to Ghana. After leaving Jeonbuk Hyundai in K League 1 in July 2023, he joined Midtjylland and scored 13 goals in the 2023–2024 season, firmly establishing himself in Danish football.Last May, Cho underwent knee surgery in South Korea to ease chronic discomfort, then traveled to Italy for rehabilitation, but complications followed. He later had another operation to treat a bacterial infection before resuming rehabilitation.In a recent video on the Korea Football Association’s YouTube channel, Cho said, “After the second surgery, I spent a month in the hospital and lost about 12 kilograms. I had to take painkillers three or four times a day. It was the most difficult period of my life.”Cho has not been called up to the national team since March last year. “I want to be selected again and deliver strong performances,” he said.Once recognized for his trademark long hair, Cho returned with a buzz cut. In the seventh minute of stoppage time, he helped set up Dario Osorio’s goal. Carrying the ball from the halfway line to near the penalty arc, he passed to Aral Simsir, who fed Osorio for the clincher as Midtjylland secured a 2-0 victory.Defender Lee Han-beom, 23, completed the full match. Through the club, Cho said, “I did it. Now it’s time to run again.”Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com