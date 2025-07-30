Cho Hyun-joo sets national freestyle swmming record

Cho Hyun-joo, 25, set a South Korean record in the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.In the heats on July 29, Cho posted a time of 1:58.10, breaking the previous national record of 1:58.41 set in 2019 by Kim Seo-yeong, her senior teammate at the Gyeongbuk Provincial Office. Her performance ranked 15th out of 46 overall, earning her a spot in the semifinals for the first time in her career.Cho already held the national short course record with a time of 1:56.38, set last October in a 25-meter pool. With her latest performance in the 50-meter pool, she now holds both the short and long course records. It also marks South Korea’s first national record of this year’s championships.Through the Korea Swimming Federation, Cho said, “Seo-yeong unnie congratulated me with tears in her eyes and gave me great advice for the semifinals. I’m so thankful for her support.”Kim did not compete at this year’s championships and is currently training independently in Toronto.Cho began swimming in second grade and rose to national attention in 2014 when, at just 13 years old, she set a Korean record in the 800-meter freestyle at the Incheon Asian Games. Later that year, she also broke the national record in the 400 meters.After three world championship appearances without advancing, Cho has now reached the semifinals on her fourth attempt. Her previous best result was 26th place in the 400 meters at the 2015 championships in Kazan.“I came here to break the national record, so reaching the semifinals at an international meet feels surreal but incredibly rewarding,” Cho said. She will also receive a 1 million won bonus from the Korea Swimming Federation.조영우기자 jero@donga.com