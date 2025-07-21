Son shows rust in preseason amid transfer uncertainty

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min played 45 minutes without registering a goal or assist in his first preseason match amid swirling transfer rumors.Son came on at the start of the second half during a friendly against League One side Reading on Saturday at Select Car Leasing Stadium in Berkshire, England. Wearing the captain’s armband, he was unable to create any meaningful chances. His dribbling and crossing attempts were repeatedly thwarted by defenders, and his 72nd-minute shot off a corner missed the target by a wide margin.In contrast, 25-year-old winger Mohammed Kudus, recently signed as a potential replacement for Son, made an immediate impact. Playing on the right wing, Kudus assisted 18-year-old defender Luka Vuskovic’s goal in the 53rd minute. Tottenham won the match 2-0.Ahead of the match, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank told reporters, “Son has played for Tottenham for 10 years and won a trophy. He’s a very important player.” However, he added, “When a player has stayed at one club for a long time, the club must make a decision about his future. Let’s think about it again in five or six weeks.”Son’s contract expires in June next year. If Tottenham hopes to secure a transfer fee, the club must sell him before then.한종호기자 hjh@donga.com