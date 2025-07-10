Anonymous birth system helps teen moms choose life

Kim, an 18-year-old girl who had suffered domestic violence from a young age, dropped out of school and became pregnant after a brief relationship with a man in his 20s. When her parents found out, they verbally and physically abused her. At the same time, she lost contact with the baby’s father.Although she did not want to terminate the pregnancy, Kim was overwhelmed by the thought of raising the child alone and leaving a permanent birth record. Fortunately, she learned about the “anonymous birth system,” which allows mothers to give birth anonymously. She recently gave birth to a baby under this system. “I feel sorry for parting with my baby,” she said, “but I hope my child can live a better life than I did.”According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, on July 9, a total of 299 babies were safely born over the past year through the anonymous birth system for crisis pregnancies, which was launched in July last year to prevent infant abandonment and neglect. As of the end of June this year, 160 women who received counseling from related agencies decided to raise their babies themselves. Another 107 chose to give birth anonymously, while 32 gave birth and then placed the babies for adoption after official registration. A ministry official noted, “Among those who initially requested an anonymous birth system, 19 changed their minds after counseling and chose to raise the child.”While the system has helped reduce cases of infant abandonment and so-called “ghost children” whose births go unregistered, experts say more fundamental measures are needed to support women in crisis pregnancies. Professor Do Mi-hyang of Namseoul University’s Department of Child Welfare emphasized, “We need more proactive counseling and support so that women in crisis pregnancies are not forced to give up on raising their children. The anonymous birth system must not become a tool for encouraging child abandonment.”Sung-Min Park min@donga.com