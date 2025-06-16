Buddhists grill pork to help Catholic soup kitchen

After learning that a Catholic soup kitchen could no longer serve meat due to dwindling donations, a group of Buddhist monks and volunteers stepped in, offering both food and kindness. Their gesture drew widespread attention for its warmth and cross-religious spirit.On June 12, the Compassion Practice Group, a Buddhist volunteer organization based in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, visited St. Joseph's Restaurant of House Love in Bangrim 2-dong, Nam-gu, Gwangju. They donated 20 kilograms of pork belly and 100 kilograms of rice, grilled the meat on-site and served lunch to more than 100 elderly guests.The soup kitchen, operated by the Caritas Sisters of Jesus since 1998, relies entirely on private donations and receives no financial support from government or local authorities.Founded in 1999, the Compassion Practice Group has provided free meals, medical care and side dishes to marginalized residents in the region. One of its outreach programs, a college volunteer team known as the “Meat Special Forces,” regularly visits elderly residents to cook and serve meat dishes.The idea to visit St. Joseph’s came after Oh Young-soon, a Nam-gu council member who volunteers at the kitchen, contacted the group for help. “The nuns are heartbroken that they can’t serve even a single piece of pork belly,” she told them. The group responded by organizing a special Meat Special Forces event with the help of volunteers from Munbinjeongsa Temple.Eight volunteers, including Ven. Beopgong, abbot of Munbinjeongsa Temple, put on aprons and joined the effort. Serving as head chef, Ven. Beopgong grilled pork belly on-site as elderly guests expressed their appreciation and enjoyed the hot meal.“Regardless of religion, helping one another is the practice of compassion,” Ven. Beopgong said. “I hope this meal is not just food, but also a source of comfort and dignity.”“Some people said they had never seen a monk grilling meat in a Catholic church before, but everyone smiled and shared a moment of warmth,” an official from the Compassion Practice Group added.“This year, prices have risen sharply, and donations have slowed. This is the first time the Buddhist community has reached out and cooked for us," a representative from the soup kitchen noted. "We are deeply grateful for this generous gesture that transcends religion.”The Compassion Practice Group said it plans to continue supporting those in need, regardless of religious affiliation.Hyeong-Ju Lee peneye09@donga.com